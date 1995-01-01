mwk
MWK - Kwacha malawiano

The Kwacha malawiano is the currency of Malaui. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwacha malawiano exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Kwacha malawiano rates and a currency converter.

Kwacha malawiano Stats

NameKwacha malawiano
SymbolMK
Minor unit1/100 = Tambala
Minor unit symbolTambala
Top MWK conversionMWK to USD
Top MWK chartMWK to USD chart

Kwacha malawiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
Bank notesFreq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
Central bankReserve Bank of Malawi
Users
Malaui

