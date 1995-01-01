mwk
MWK - Malawisk kwacha

The Malawisk kwacha is the currency of Malawi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawisk kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find Malawisk kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Malawisk kwacha Stats

NameMalawisk kwacha
SymbolMK
Minor unit1/100 = Tambala
Minor unit symbolTambala
Top MWK conversionMWK to USD
Top MWK chartMWK to USD chart

Malawisk kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
Bank notesFreq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
Central bankReserve Bank of Malawi
Users
Malawi

