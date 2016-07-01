byr
BYR - Weißrussischer Rubel

The Weißrussischer Rubel is the currency of Weißrussland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Weißrussischer Rubel exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Weißrussischer Rubel rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Weißrussischer Rubel Stats

NameWeißrussischer Rubel
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

Weißrussischer Rubel Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Weißrussland

