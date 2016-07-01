BYR - Weißrussischer Rubel

The Weißrussischer Rubel is the currency of Weißrussland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Weißrussischer Rubel exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Weißrussischer Rubel rates and a currency converter.
Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.
|Name
|Weißrussischer Rubel
|Symbol
|p.
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kapeyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kapeyka
|Top BYR conversion
|BYR to USD
|Top BYR chart
|BYR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Belarus
|Users
Weißrussland
