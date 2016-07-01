BYR - Weißrussischer Rubel

The Weißrussischer Rubel is the currency of Weißrussland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Weißrussischer Rubel exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Weißrussischer Rubel rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.