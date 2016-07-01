byr
BYR - ベラルーシルーブル

The ベラルーシルーブル is the currency of ベラルーシ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベラルーシルーブル exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find ベラルーシルーブル rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Select a currency

ベラルーシルーブル Stats

Nameベラルーシルーブル
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

ベラルーシルーブル Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
ベラルーシ

Why are you interested in BYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BYR email updatesGet BYR rates on my phoneGet a BYR currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07423
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.496
GBP / USD1.26835
USD / CHF0.904290
USD / CAD1.36776
EUR / JPY173.484
AUD / USD0.666810

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%