BYR - ベラルーシルーブル

The ベラルーシルーブル is the currency of ベラルーシ. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR , and the currency symbol is Br.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.