BYR - الروبل البلاروسية

The الروبل البلاروسية is the currency of روسيا البيضاء. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبل البلاروسية exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find الروبل البلاروسية rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

الروبل البلاروسية Stats

Nameالروبل البلاروسية
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

الروبل البلاروسية Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
روسيا البيضاء

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠١٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜