byr
BYR - Vitrysk rubel

The Vitrysk rubel is the currency of Vitryssland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vitrysk rubel exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Vitrysk rubel rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Vitrysk rubel Stats

NameVitrysk rubel
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

Vitrysk rubel Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Vitryssland

