BYR - Rublo bielorusso

The Rublo bielorusso is the currency of Bielorussia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rublo bielorusso exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rublo bielorusso rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Rublo bielorusso Stats

NameRublo bielorusso
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

Rublo bielorusso Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Bielorussia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903987
USD / CAD1,36770
EUR / JPY173,497
AUD / USD0,666728

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%