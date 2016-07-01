BYR - Belarusian Ruble

The Belarusian Ruble is the currency of Belarus. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Belarusian Ruble rates and a currency converter.
Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.
|Name
|Belarusian Ruble
|Symbol
|p.
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kapeyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kapeyka
|Top BYR conversion
|BYR to USD
|Top BYR chart
|BYR to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Belarus
|Users
Belarus
Belarus
