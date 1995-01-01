lrd
LRD - 利比里亞元

The 利比里亞元 is the currency of 利比里亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 利比里亞元 exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 利比里亞元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

利比里亞元 Stats

Name利比里亞元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

利比里亞元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
利比里亞

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07478
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26890
USD / CHF0.903600
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.492
AUD / USD0.666894

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%