ZWG - 津巴布韦元

The 津巴布韦元 is the currency of 津巴布韦. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find 津巴布韦元 rates and a currency converter.

津巴布韦元 Stats

Name津巴布韦元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

津巴布韦元 Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.08311
GBP / EUR1.20119
USD / JPY150.177
GBP / USD1.30102
USD / CHF0.866103
USD / CAD1.37949
EUR / JPY162.659
AUD / USD0.669622

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%