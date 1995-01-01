ZWG - 津巴布韦元

The 津巴布韦元 is the currency of 津巴布韦. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find 津巴布韦元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|津巴布韦元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
