ZMK - 赞比亚克瓦查

The 赞比亚克瓦查 is the currency of 赞比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 赞比亚克瓦查 exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK . Below, you'll find 赞比亚克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.