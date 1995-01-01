XPF - CFP 法郎

The CFP 法郎 is the currency of 太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP 法郎 exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP 法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFP 法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XPF conversion
|XPF to USD
|Top XPF chart
|XPF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎20, 法郎50, 法郎100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
|Central bank
|Institut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
|Users
太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP), 法属玻利尼西亚, 新喀里多尼亚, 瓦利斯和富图纳群岛
太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP), 法属玻利尼西亚, 新喀里多尼亚, 瓦利斯和富图纳群岛
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPF email updatesGet XPF rates on my phoneGet a XPF currency data API for my business