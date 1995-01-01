xpf
XPF - CFP 法郎

The CFP 法郎 is the currency of 太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP 法郎 exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP 法郎 rates and a currency converter.

CFP 法郎 Stats

NameCFP 法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
CFP 法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎20, 法郎50, 法郎100
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP), 法属玻利尼西亚, 新喀里多尼亚, 瓦利斯和富图纳群岛

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07482
GBP / EUR1.18046
USD / JPY161.432
GBP / USD1.26878
USD / CHF0.903683
USD / CAD1.36739
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666960

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%