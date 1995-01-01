XPF - CFP 法郎

The CFP 法郎 is the currency of 太平洋法兰西共同体 (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP 法郎 exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF , and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP 法郎 rates and a currency converter.