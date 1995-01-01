登录
xcg
XCG - 加勒比盾

The 加勒比盾 is the currency of 荷属安的列斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加勒比盾 exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find 加勒比盾 rates and a currency converter.

加勒比盾 Stats

Name加勒比盾
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

加勒比盾 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
加勒比盾

