twd
TWD - 新台币

The 新台币 is the currency of 中国台湾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 新台币 exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollar is TWD, and the currency symbol is NT$. Below, you'll find 新台币 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.

新台币 Stats

Name新台币
SymbolNT$
Minor unit1/10 = Jiao
Minor unit symbol
Top TWD conversionTWD to USD
Top TWD chartTWD to USD chart

新台币 Profile

Nicknameskuài, máo, Taibi
CoinsFreq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
Bank notesFreq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Users
中国台湾

Why are you interested in TWD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TWD email updatesGet TWD rates on my phoneGet a TWD currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07342
GBP / EUR1.18072
USD / JPY161.409
GBP / USD1.26741
USD / CHF0.903932
USD / CAD1.36967
EUR / JPY173.259
AUD / USD0.666633

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%