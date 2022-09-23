sll
SLL - 塞拉利昂利昂

The 塞拉利昂利昂 is the currency of 塞拉利昂. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞拉利昂利昂 exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find 塞拉利昂利昂 rates and a currency converter.

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

塞拉利昂利昂 Stats

Name塞拉利昂利昂
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

塞拉利昂利昂 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
塞拉利昂

