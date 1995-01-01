SAR - 沙特里亚尔

The 沙特里亚尔 is the currency of 沙特阿拉伯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 沙特里亚尔 exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for 里亚尔 is SAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 沙特里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.
Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.
When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.
|Name
|沙特里亚尔
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 哈拉拉
|Minor unit symbol
|哈拉拉
|Top SAR conversion
|SAR to USD
|Top SAR chart
|SAR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 哈拉拉5, 哈拉拉10, 哈拉拉25, 哈拉拉50, 哈拉拉100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Central bank
|沙特阿拉伯货币局
|Users
沙特阿拉伯
沙特阿拉伯
