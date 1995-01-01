mxn
MXN - 墨西哥比索

The 墨西哥比索 is the currency of 墨西哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 墨西哥比索 exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexico Peso is MXN, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 墨西哥比索 rates and a currency converter.

As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).

墨西哥比索 Stats

Name墨西哥比索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top MXN conversionMXN to USD
Top MXN chartMXN to USD chart

墨西哥比索 Profile

Nicknameslana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
CoinsFreq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Central bankBank of Mexico
Users
墨西哥

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07358
GBP / EUR1.18007
USD / JPY161.567
GBP / USD1.26690
USD / CHF0.904604
USD / CAD1.36879
EUR / JPY173.456
AUD / USD0.666213

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%