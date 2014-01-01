LVL - 拉脱维亚拉特

The 拉脱维亚拉特 is the currency of 拉脱维亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 拉脱维亚拉特 exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL , and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find 拉脱维亚拉特 rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.