LTL - 立陶宛立特

The 立陶宛立特 is the currency of 立陶宛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 立陶宛立特 exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL , and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find 立陶宛立特 rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.