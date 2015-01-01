ltl
LTL - 立陶宛立特

The 立陶宛立特 is the currency of 立陶宛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 立陶宛立特 exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find 立陶宛立特 rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

立陶宛立特 Stats

Name立陶宛立特
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

立陶宛立特 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
立陶宛

