hkd
HKD - 港币

The 港币 is the currency of 中国香港. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 港币 exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollar is HKD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 港币 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.

In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.

港币 Stats

Name港币
SymbolHK$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top HKD conversionHKD to USD
Top HKD chartHKD to USD chart

港币 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
Central bankHong Kong Monetary Authority
Users
中国香港

Why are you interested in HKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HKD email updatesGet HKD rates on my phoneGet a HKD currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07461
GBP / EUR1.18059
USD / JPY161.449
GBP / USD1.26867
USD / CHF0.903860
USD / CAD1.36726
EUR / JPY173.494
AUD / USD0.666953

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%