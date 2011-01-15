eek
EEK - 爱沙尼亚克朗

The 爱沙尼亚克朗 is the currency of 爱沙尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 爱沙尼亚克朗 exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find 爱沙尼亚克朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

爱沙尼亚克朗 Stats

Name爱沙尼亚克朗
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

爱沙尼亚克朗 Profile

Users
爱沙尼亚

