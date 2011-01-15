EEK - 爱沙尼亚克朗

The 爱沙尼亚克朗 is the currency of 爱沙尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 爱沙尼亚克朗 exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find 爱沙尼亚克朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.