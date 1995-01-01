COP - 哥伦比亚比索

The 哥伦比亚比索 is the currency of 哥伦比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥伦比亚比索 exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 哥伦比亚比索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|哥伦比亚比索
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top COP conversion
|COP to USD
|Top COP chart
|COP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Colombia
|Users
哥伦比亚
