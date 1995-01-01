cop
COP - 哥伦比亚比索

The 哥伦比亚比索 is the currency of 哥伦比亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥伦比亚比索 exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 哥伦比亚比索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

哥伦比亚比索 Stats

Name哥伦比亚比索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

哥伦比亚比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
哥伦比亚

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18021
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26821
USD / CHF0.903815
USD / CAD1.36784
EUR / JPY173.470
AUD / USD0.666627

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%