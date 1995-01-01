zwg
ZWG - Dollar du Zimbabwe

The Dollar du Zimbabwe is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Dollar du Zimbabwe rates and a currency converter.

Dollar du Zimbabwe Stats

NameDollar du Zimbabwe
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Dollar du Zimbabwe Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,08323
GBP / EUR1,20107
USD / JPY150,181
GBP / USD1,30105
USD / CHF0,866132
USD / CAD1,37956
EUR / JPY162,681
AUD / USD0,669623

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %