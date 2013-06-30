zmk
ZMK - Kwacha zambien

The Kwacha zambien is the currency of Zambie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kwacha zambien exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Kwacha zambien rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.

Kwacha zambien Stats

NameKwacha zambien
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMK conversionZMK to USD
Top ZMK chartZMK to USD chart

Kwacha zambien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
Bank notesFreq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambie

Why are you interested in ZMK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMK email updatesGet ZMK rates on my phoneGet a ZMK currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07348
GBP / EUR1,18094
USD / JPY161,527
GBP / USD1,26771
USD / CHF0,904415
USD / CAD1,36940
EUR / JPY173,396
AUD / USD0,665566

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %