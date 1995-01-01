Connexion
XCG - Florin des Caraïbes

The Florin des Caraïbes is the currency of Antilles néerlandaises. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florin des Caraïbes exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Florin des Caraïbes rates and a currency converter.

Florin des Caraïbes Stats

NameFlorin des Caraïbes
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Florin des Caraïbes Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Florin des Caraïbes

