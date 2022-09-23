sll
SLL - Leone de Sierra Leone

The Leone de Sierra Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leone de Sierra Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Leone de Sierra Leone rates and a currency converter.

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone de Sierra Leone Stats

NameLeone de Sierra Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

Leone de Sierra Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Sierra Leone

