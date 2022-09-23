sll
SLL - Leone de Serra Leoa

The Leone de Serra Leoa is the currency of Serra Leoa. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leone de Serra Leoa exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Leone de Serra Leoa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone de Serra Leoa Stats

NameLeone de Serra Leoa
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

Leone de Serra Leoa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Serra Leoa

Why are you interested in SLL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SLL email updatesGet SLL rates on my phoneGet a SLL currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,440
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36731
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666917

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%