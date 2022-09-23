sll
SLL - Leone sierraleonese

The Leone sierraleonese is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leone sierraleonese exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Leone sierraleonese rates and a currency converter.

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Leone sierraleonese Stats

NameLeone sierraleonese
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Leone sierraleonese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Sierra Leone

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07357
GBP / EUR1,18019
USD / JPY161,561
GBP / USD1,26702
USD / CHF0,904501
USD / CAD1,36866
EUR / JPY173,448
AUD / USD0,666253

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%