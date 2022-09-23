sll
SLL - Sierra Leoniaanse leone

The Sierra Leoniaanse leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leoniaanse leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Sierra Leoniaanse leone rates and a currency converter.

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra Leoniaanse leone Stats

NameSierra Leoniaanse leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

Sierra Leoniaanse leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Sierra Leone

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07358
GBP / EUR1.18019
USD / JPY161.563
GBP / USD1.26703
USD / CHF0.904493
USD / CAD1.36854
EUR / JPY173.451
AUD / USD0.666236

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%