ADA - Cardano

Le code de devise pour Cardano est ADA, et le symbole monétaire est ₳. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Cardano et un convertisseur de devises. Vous pouvez également vous abonner à nos newsletters sur les devises avec des taux et des analyses quotidiens, lire le blog Xe Currency ou consulter les taux de change ADA lors de vos déplacements avec nos applications et notre site Web Xe Currency.
Cardano Information
Cardano is a blockchain platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries, with the tools and technologies required to create possibility for the many, as well as the few, and bring about positive global change.
Risks in Using Cardano
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.
Cardano History
Cardano was founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. The development of the project is overseen and supervised by the Cardano Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland. It is the largest cryptocurrency to use a proof-of-stake blockchain, which is seen as a greener alternative to proof-of-work protocols.
|Nom
|Cardano
|Unité mineure
|1/1000000 = Lovelace
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Lovelace
