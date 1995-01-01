Iniciar sesión
xcg
XCG - Florín Caribeño

The Florín Caribeño is the currency of Antillas Neerlandesas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín Caribeño exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Florín Caribeño rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Florín Caribeño Stats

NameFlorín Caribeño
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Florín Caribeño Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Florín Caribeño

