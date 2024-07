LVL - Lat letón

The Lat letón is the currency of Letonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lat letón exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL , and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Lat letón rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.