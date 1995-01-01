kwd
KWD - Dinar kuwaití

The Dinar kuwaití is the currency of Kuwait. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar kuwaití exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwait Dinar is KWD, and the currency symbol is KD. Below, you'll find Dinar kuwaití rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.

In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.

Dinar kuwaití Stats

NameDinar kuwaití
Symbolك
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top KWD conversionKWD to USD
Top KWD chartKWD to USD chart

Dinar kuwaití Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
Bank notesFreq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
Users
Kuwait

Why are you interested in KWD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KWD email updatesGet KWD rates on my phoneGet a KWD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07346
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,514
GBP / USD1,26736
USD / CHF0,903937
USD / CAD1,36996
EUR / JPY173,378
AUD / USD0,665415

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %