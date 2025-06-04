IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
United Arab Emirates
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaijan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia and Herzegovina
be
BE -
Belgium
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazil
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Switzerland
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Cyprus
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Czechia
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Germany
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Denmark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominican Republic
E
ee
EE -
Estonia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spain
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finland
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Faroe Islands
fr
FR -
France
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
United Kingdom
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
French Guiana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Greenland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Greece
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croatia
hu
HU -
Hungary
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Ireland
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Iceland
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italy
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordan
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kazakhstan
L
lb
LB -
Lebanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lithuania
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxembourg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedonia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
New Caledonia
nl
NL -
Netherlands
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norway
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
French Polynesia
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Poland
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestine
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romania
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Saudi Arabia
se
SE -
Sweden
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé and Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
French Southern Territories
tn
TN -
Tunisia
tr
TR -
Turkey
V
vg
VG -
British Virgin Islands
W
wf
WF -
Wallis and Futuna Islands
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

