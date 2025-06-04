1 VND to BDT - Convert Vietnamese Dongs to Bangladeshi Takas
1₫
1 Vietnamese Dong =
0.0046063886 Bangladeshi Taka
1 BDT = 217.090 VND
Vietnamese Dong to Bangladeshi Taka conversion — Last updated Aug 29, 2025, 20:44 UTC
We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
VND to BDT Chart
1 VND = 0 BDT
|Statistic
|Last 7 Days
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
|High
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Low
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Average
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|Volatility
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
