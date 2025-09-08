Compare OTP Bank HUF to USD exchange rate
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.002900
|Ft0
$2.90Send now
We don’t have OTP Bank rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from OTP Bank to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About OTP Bank
OTP Bank is a prominent financial institution originating from Central and Eastern Europe, recognized for its extensive network and comprehensive banking solutions. The bank serves a diverse clientele, including individuals, small businesses, and large corporations, offering a wide range of products such as personal and business accounts, loans, investment services, and digital banking platforms. OTP Bank is committed to innovation and financial inclusion, supporting cross-border transactions and regional economic growth through its subsidiaries and partnerships. Its focus on customer-centric services and technological advancement has established OTP Bank as a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable and efficient financial solutions across multiple markets.
How fast is a OTP Bank HUF to USD transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with OTP Bank from Hungary to the United States vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check OTP Bank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are OTP Bank to transfer fees?
OTP Bank international money transfer costs from HUF to USD depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare OTP Bank fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by OTP Bank for converting Hungarian Forint (HUF) to US Dollar (USD) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less US Dollar than expected. Use our comparison table to see how OTP Bank’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
OTP Bank may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Hungarian Forint to US Dollar with OTP Bank typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
OTP Bank may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including OTP Bank, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.