Compare Akbank TRY to USD exchange rate

About Akbank
Founded in 1948 in Adana and headquartered in Istanbul, Akbank is a major Turkish bank serving retail, SME, corporate, and investment clients. It offers payments, cards, mortgages, lending, trade finance, cash management, markets, and wealth, delivered via extensive branches and leading digital platforms that support technology, manufacturing, and services.
How fast is a Akbank TRY to USD transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with Akbank from Turkey to the United States vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check Akbank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are Akbank to transfer fees?
Akbank international money transfer costs from TRY to USD depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Akbank fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by Akbank for converting Turkish Lira (TRY) to US Dollar (USD) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less US Dollar than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Akbank’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
Akbank may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Turkish Lira to US Dollar with Akbank typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
Akbank may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including Akbank, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.