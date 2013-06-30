zmk
ZMK - Sambischer Kwacha

The Sambischer Kwacha is the currency of Sambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sambischer Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Sambischer Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.

Sambischer Kwacha Stats

NameSambischer Kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMK conversionZMK to USD
Top ZMK chartZMK to USD chart

Sambischer Kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
Bank notesFreq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Sambia

Why are you interested in ZMK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMK email updatesGet ZMK rates on my phoneGet a ZMK currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07488
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,425
GBP / USD1,26883
USD / CHF0,903674
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666999

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %