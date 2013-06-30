ZMK - Zambisk kwacha

The Zambisk kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambisk kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Zambisk kwacha rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.
|Name
|Zambisk kwacha
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMK conversion
|ZMK to USD
|Top ZMK chart
|ZMK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
Zambia
Zambia
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMK email updatesGet ZMK rates on my phoneGet a ZMK currency data API for my business