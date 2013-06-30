zmk
ZMK - Zambisk kwacha

The Zambisk kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambisk kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Zambisk kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.

Zambisk kwacha Stats

NameZambisk kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMK conversionZMK to USD
Top ZMK chartZMK to USD chart

Zambisk kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
Bank notesFreq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambia

Why are you interested in ZMK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMK email updatesGet ZMK rates on my phoneGet a ZMK currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07467
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,571
GBP / USD1,26873
USD / CHF0,903881
USD / CAD1,36776
EUR / JPY173,636
AUD / USD0,666873

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %