Xe Corporate Europe

Countdown to January 1— How a Brexit deal may impact the currency markets

December 7, 2020 3 min read

Nearing The End of a Turbulent Week

March 13, 2020 3 min read

GBPEUR Hits A New 2020 Low

March 12, 2020 4 min read

Markets Steady Temporarily Overnight

March 10, 2020 3 min read

Monday Mayhem...

March 9, 2020 4 min read

Coronavirus Continues To Dominate Headlines

March 3, 2020 3 min read

Stocks Plummet And Sterling Under Pressure As We Close The Week

February 28, 2020 4 min read

Coronavirus Concerns See Equity Markets Suffer As Investors Head for Safe Havens

February 25, 2020 3 min read

Dollar Climbs

February 21, 2020 4 min read

Widespread Weakness Continues

February 19, 2020 4 min read

Sectors Impacted More Than Expected

February 18, 2020 3 min read

Euro Woes And Low Inflows

February 17, 2020 4 min read

Inflation Data for EURUSD

February 13, 2020 3 min read

New Zealand Kiwi Bird Flies

February 12, 2020 3 min read

All Eyes On US Jobs Report As Dollar Strengthens Against Sterling And Euro

February 7, 2020 3 min read

European Parliament Backs Withdrawal Agreement

January 30, 2020 3 min read

Johnson-Trump Relationship Under Pressure Following Huawei Decision

January 29, 2020 3 min read

Scrutiny of Brexit Withdrawal Bill Resumes

January 8, 2020 3 min read

Markets Impacted by a Number of Factors as We Open a New Decade

January 7, 2020 5 min read

The Pound Makes Highs Across The Board

December 5, 2019 4 min read

Election Results: What’s the Impact on the Pound?

December 4, 2019 3 min read

Pound Perks Up as Conservatives Widen Lead

December 4, 2019 3 min read

Politics Continue to Influence the Direction of the Pound

December 3, 2019 4 min read

Much Needed Movement on the US China Trade Talks Starting to Filter through News Wires

November 27, 2019 3 min read

Another Quiet Session in the Currency Markets

November 26, 2019 3 min read

Key European PMI Data Revealed Damning Readings

November 22, 2019 3 min read

Sterling Soars to 6-Month Highs Against the Euro

November 18, 2019 3 min read

Presidential Deflections and UK Elections

November 14, 2019 3 min read

General Election Campaign Enters Second Week Ahead of 12 December

November 11, 2019 4 min read

UK Election Campaign Dominates Headlines

November 7, 2019 4 min read

The Pound Moves Higher Against the Euro Despite Brexit Uncertainty

November 6, 2019 3 min read

Pound Trades Softer Against US Dollar Amid Election Uncertainty

November 5, 2019 4 min read

Increased Security with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

November 4, 2019 2 min read

GBP Holds as Markets Look to Election Polls

November 4, 2019 3 min read

Third Interest Rate Cut as US Economy Slows

November 1, 2019 3 min read

EU Grants Three-Month Extension to Brexit Process

October 29, 2019 3 min read

Brexit extension expected, but not yet confirmed, ahead of election vote

October 28, 2019 3 min read

MP's Mull Election as Deadline Date Looms

October 25, 2019 4 min read

Brexit Uncertainty Continues to Dominate British Politics

October 24, 2019 3 min read

‘Super Saturday’ Sends Boris Johnson’s Plans to Deliver Brexit into a Tailspin

October 21, 2019 4 min read

GBP in an (EU) State of Flux

October 17, 2019 3 min read

UK and EU Economic Data Provide Sideshow to the Main Event

October 15, 2019 3 min read

Will the UK Government Follow Through with Their No Deal Exit Threats?

October 9, 2019 3 min read

Is a "Delicate Political Dance" Underway?

October 4, 2019 2 min read

How Will the EU Respond to Boris Johnson's Proposals?

October 3, 2019 3 min read

The Pound Remains Sensitive to Brexit Uncertainty

September 30, 2019 3 min read

BoE Policymaker Saunders says, "Rate Cuts are Likely"

September 27, 2019 3 min read

The Pound Continues to Edge Higher Week on Week, Despite Brexit Uncertainty

September 23, 2019 4 min read

Uncertainty Around the Irish Backstop Dominates Brexit Discussions

September 20, 2019 3 min read

The Fed Acts as Expected. Today the Focus is Back With the UK

September 19, 2019 3 min read

Volatility in Oil Prices Reinforces the Growing Risks in the Global Economy

September 18, 2019 4 min read

Oil Crisis and Ongoing Brexit Discussions Continue to Dominate Markets

September 17, 2019 3 min read

The Hulk, Rebel Law and an Ever Approaching Deadline

September 16, 2019 5 min read

Euro Rebounds as Bank Seeks to Help Ailing Eurozone Economy

September 13, 2019 4 min read

Another Politically Heavy Week for the UK

September 10, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Uncertainty Continues to Rock the Markets

September 9, 2019 4 min read

Positive Momentum Pushes Pound to One-Month High

September 6, 2019 4 min read

The Pound Continues to Fall

September 3, 2019 4 min read

Progress in Berlin for PM? Next stop, Paris

August 22, 2019 2 min read

Despite Summer Holiday Feel, Risk Still Dominates Majors

August 21, 2019 2 min read

Sterling Reacts Positively Following Barnier Comments and Better Than Expected Retail Sales Ahead of Parliamentary Vote

July 18, 2019 4 min read

Sterling Under Pressure Following a Poor Week for UK data and a Better-than-Expected US Jobs Report

July 8, 2019 2 min read

US Dollar Weakens Following Change in Sentiment from the Federal Reserve

June 24, 2019 2 min read

Johnson or Hunt - What Could Happen to Sterling?

June 21, 2019 3 min read

How the PM Race Could Affect GBP

June 12, 2019 3 min read

Theresa May Steps Down

June 7, 2019 2 min read

UK PM "May" Be Pushed Before Jumping

May 16, 2019 2 min read

Discover Currency Exchange Insights for Uncertain Times

May 15, 2019 2 min read

Here We Go Again...Meaningful Vote Number 4

May 15, 2019 2 min read

Trade Tariffs Increased - Chinese Response Expected

May 13, 2019 2 min read

Risk-off Flows Driving Currencies

May 9, 2019 2 min read

US-China Trade Concerns Influencing Currency Markets

May 8, 2019 3 min read

Non-Farm Friday Ahead in the USA

May 3, 2019 2 min read

Pound Moves Higher on Tone Change in Brexit Talks

May 1, 2019 2 min read

US Dollar on the Front Foot

April 26, 2019 2 min read

Brexit Forcing its Way Back into Focus

April 24, 2019 3 min read

Markets Waiting Patiently for Next Brexit News

April 17, 2019 2 min read

Fundamental Data Back in Focus

April 15, 2019 2 min read

Strong Demand for the Euro Despite Challenging News

April 12, 2019 2 min read

Brexit: "Flextension" is In Play

April 11, 2019 2 min read

EU Expected to Agree to Brexit Extension

April 10, 2019 3 min read

EU to be Tough on Brexit Extension

April 8, 2019 3 min read

Prospect of a No Deal Reduces with MP's Voting to Extend April 12th Deadline

April 4, 2019 3 min read

PM Seeks the Support of Jeremy Corbyn Ahead of Extension Request

April 3, 2019 2 min read

Manufacturing Spikes in the UK

April 2, 2019 2 min read

Brexit: Still More Questions Than Answers

April 1, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Update: Meaningful Vote 2.5

March 29, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Update: Another Stalemate in Parliament

March 28, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Update: Indicative Votes Up Next

March 26, 2019 3 min read

Indicative Votes Could Break Brexit Deadlock

March 25, 2019 3 min read

Article 50 Extension Surprise

March 22, 2019 3 min read

Hold on to your hats, we're in for a bumpy ride...

March 21, 2019 3 min read

EU's Willingness to Grant Brexit Extension Remains Undetermined

March 20, 2019 2 min read

Third Meaningful Vote on Brexit in Question Over Centuries-Old Rule

March 19, 2019 3 min read

Crucial Week for Theresa May

March 18, 2019 3 min read

Brexit to be Extended Beyond March 29th

March 15, 2019 3 min read

MP's rule out leaving the EU with no deal

March 14, 2019 2 min read

Markets are expecting a 'no deal' scenario to be ruled out

March 13, 2019 3 min read

Sterling Surges Higher on May Brexit Progress

March 12, 2019 3 min read

Brexit Vote: What Could this Mean for the Pound?

January 8, 2019 3 min read

