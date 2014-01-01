lvl
LVL - اللاتس اللاتفي

The اللاتس اللاتفي is the currency of لاتفيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular اللاتس اللاتفي exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL, and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find اللاتس اللاتفي rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.

اللاتس اللاتفي Stats

Nameاللاتس اللاتفي
SymbolLs
Minor unit1/100 = Santims
Minor unit symbolSantims
Top LVL conversionLVL to USD
Top LVL chartLVL to USD chart

اللاتس اللاتفي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santims1, Santims2, Santims5, Santims10, Santims20, Santims50, Ls1, Ls2, Ls10, Ls100
Bank notesFreq used: Ls5, Ls10, Ls20, Ls50, Ls100, Ls500
Central bankBank of Latvia
Users
لاتفيا

