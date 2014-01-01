LVL - Lats letton

The Lats letton is the currency of Lettonie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lats letton exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL , and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Lats letton rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.