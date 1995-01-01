IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Förenade Arabemiraten
al
AL -
Albanien
at
AT -
Österrike
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbajdzjan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnien och Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgien
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgarien
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasilien
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Schweiz
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Cypern
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tjeckien
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Tyskland
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danmark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikanska republiken
E
ee
EE -
Estland
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spanien
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finland
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Färöarna
fr
FR -
Frankrike
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Storbritannien
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgien
gf
GF -
Franska Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar-
gl
GL -
Grönland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grekland
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatien
hu
HU -
Ungern
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irland
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italien
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordanien
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kazakstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litauen
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lettland
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavien
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Makedonien
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauretanien
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Nya Kaledonien
nl
NL -
Nederländerna
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norge
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Franska Polynesien
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polen
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre och Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestinska territorierna
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumänien
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbien
S
sa
SA -
Saudiarabien
se
SE -
Sverige
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenien
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakien
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé och Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Franska Sydterritorierna
tn
TN -
Tunisien
tr
TR -
Turkiet
V
vg
VG -
Brittiska Jungfruöarna
W
wf
WF -
Wallis- och Futunaöarna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

