IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

IBAN Calculator

IBAN Format example

Select a country, and we’ll display an IBAN example for you.
Select Country
View IBAN Format

Browse all countries

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Emirados Árabes Unidos
al
AL -
Albânia
at
AT -
Áustria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaijão
B
ba
BA -
Bósnia e Herzegovina
be
BE -
Bélgica
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgária
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasil
bh
BH -
Bahrein
C
ch
CH -
Suíça
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Chipre
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
República Tcheca
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Alemanha
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dinamarca
(SEPA)
do
DO -
República Dominicana
E
ee
EE -
Estônia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Espanha
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlândia
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Ilhas Faroe
fr
FR -
França
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Reino Unido
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Geórgia
gf
GF -
Guiana Francesa
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Groenlândia
gp
GP -
Guadalupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grécia
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croácia
hu
HU -
Hungria
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlanda
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Islândia
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Itália
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordânia
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Cazaquistão
L
lb
LB -
Líbano
lc
LC -
Santa Lúcia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lituânia
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburgo
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Letônia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Mônaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldávia
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedônia
mq
MQ -
Martinica
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritânia
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Ilhas Maurício
N
nc
NC -
Nova Caledônia
nl
NL -
Holanda
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Noruega
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polinésia Francesa
pk
PK -
Paquistão
pl
PL -
Polônia
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre e Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Territórios Palestinos
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Reunião
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romênia
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Sérvia
S
sa
SA -
Arábia Saudita
se
SE -
Suécia
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Eslovênia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
São Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Eslováquia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé e Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Territórios Franceses do Sul
tn
TN -
Tunísia
tr
TR -
Turquia
V
vg
VG -
Ilhas Virgens Britânicas
W
wf
WF -
Ilhas Wallis e Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

Make easy international payments

At Xe, you always get our most competitive rates without any hidden fees. Start sending money abroad in just a few clicks! With over 130 currencies across 200+ countries, we’ve got you covered when it comes to international payments.

Start now for free