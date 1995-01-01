IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
أندورا
ae
AE -
الإمارات العربية المتحدة
al
AL -
ألبانيا
at
AT -
النمسا
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
أذربيجان
B
ba
BA -
البوسنة والهرسك
be
BE -
بلجيكا
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
بلغاريا
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
سانت بارتيليمي
(SEPA)
br
BR -
البرازيل
bh
BH -
البحرين
C
ch
CH -
سويسرا
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
كوستاريكا
cy
CY -
قبرص
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
جمهورية التشيك
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
ألمانيا
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
الدانمارك
(SEPA)
do
DO -
جمهورية الدومينيكان
E
ee
EE -
إستونيا
(SEPA)
es
ES -
إسبانيا
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
فنلندا
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
جزر فارو
fr
FR -
فرنسا
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
المملكة المتحدة
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
جورجيا
gf
GF -
جيانا الفرنسية
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
جبل طارق
gl
GL -
جرينلاند
gp
GP -
جوادالوب
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
اليونان
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
جواتيمالا
H
hr
HR -
كرواتيا
hu
HU -
المجر
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
أيرلندا
(SEPA)
il
IL -
إسرائيل
is
IS -
أيسلندا
(SEPA)
it
IT -
إيطاليا
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
الأردن
K
kw
KW -
الكويت
kz
KZ -
كازاخستان
L
lb
LB -
لبنان
lc
LC -
القديسة لوسيا
li
LI -
ليشتنشتاين
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
ليتوانيا
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
لوكسمبرج
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
لاتفيا
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
موناكو
(SEPA)
md
MD -
مولدوفا
me
ME -
الجبل الأسود
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
سان مارتن
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
مقدونيا
mq
MQ -
مارتينيك
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
موريتانيا
mt
MT -
مالطا
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
موريشيوس
N
nc
NC -
كالدونيا الجديدة
nl
NL -
هولندا
(SEPA)
no
NO -
النرويج
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
بولينيزيا الفرنسية
pk
PK -
باكستان
pl
PL -
بولندا
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
سان بيير وميكيلون
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
الأراضي الفلسطينية
pt
PT -
البرتغال
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
قطر
R
re
RE -
ريونيون
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
رومانيا
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
صربيا
S
sa
SA -
المملكة العربية السعودية
se
SE -
السويد
(SEPA)
si
SI -
سلوفينيا
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
سان مارينو
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
سلوفاكيا
(SEPA)
st
ST -
ساو تومي وبرينسيبي
T
tf
TF -
الأقاليم الجنوبية الفرنسية
tn
TN -
تونس
tr
TR -
تركيا
V
vg
VG -
جزر فيرجين البريطانية
W
wf
WF -
جزر واليز وفوتونا
Y
yt
YT -
مايوت
(SEPA)

