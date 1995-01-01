IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Emirati Arabi Uniti
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaigian
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia ed Erzegovina
be
BE -
Belgio
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasile
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Svizzera
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costarica
cy
CY -
Cipro
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Repubblica Ceca
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Germania
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danimarca
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Repubblica Dominicana
E
ee
EE -
Estonia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spagna
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlandia
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Isole Faroe
fr
FR -
Francia
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Regno Unito
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
Guyana Francese
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibilterra
gl
GL -
Groenlandia
gp
GP -
Guadalupa
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grecia
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croazia
hu
HU -
Ungheria
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlanda
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israele
is
IS -
Islanda
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Giordania
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kazakistan
L
lb
LB -
Libano
lc
LC -
Santa Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lituania
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Lussemburgo
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lettonia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedonia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Nuova Caledonia
nl
NL -
Paesi Bassi
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvegia
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polinesia Francese
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polonia
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre e Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Territori palestinesi
pt
PT -
Portogallo
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Riunione
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romania
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Arabia Saudita
se
SE -
Svezia
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovacchia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé e Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Territori Francesi del Sud
tn
TN -
Tunisia
tr
TR -
Turchia
V
vg
VG -
Isole Vergini Britanniche
W
wf
WF -
Isole Wallis e Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

