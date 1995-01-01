IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Austria
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaiyán
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia y Herzegovina
be
BE -
Bélgica
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasil
bh
BH -
Bahréin
C
ch
CH -
Suiza
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Chipre
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
República Checa
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Alemania
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dinamarca
(SEPA)
do
DO -
República Dominicana
E
ee
EE -
Estonia
(SEPA)
es
ES -
España
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlandia
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Islas Feroe
fr
FR -
Francia
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Reino Unido
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
Guayana Francesa
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Groenlandia
gp
GP -
Guadalupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grecia
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croacia
hu
HU -
Hungría
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlanda
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Islandia
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordania
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kazajistán
L
lb
LB -
Líbano
lc
LC -
Santa Lucía
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lituania
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburgo
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Letonia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Mónaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavia
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macedonia
mq
MQ -
Martinica
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauricio
N
nc
NC -
Nueva Caledonia
nl
NL -
Países Bajos
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Noruega
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polinesia Francesa
pk
PK -
Paquistán
pl
PL -
Polonia
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
San Pedro y Miquelón
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Territorios Palestinos
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumania
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Arabia Saudita
se
SE -
Suecia
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Eslovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Eslovaquia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Territorios Australes Franceses
tn
TN -
Túnez
tr
TR -
Turquía
V
vg
VG -
Islas Vírgenes Británicas
W
wf
WF -
Islas Wallis y Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

