IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
アンドラ
ae
AE -
アラブ首長国連邦
al
AL -
アルバニア
at
AT -
オーストリア
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
アゼルバイジャン
B
ba
BA -
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
be
BE -
ベルギー
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
ブルガリア
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
サンバルテルミー
(SEPA)
br
BR -
ブラジル
bh
BH -
バーレーン
C
ch
CH -
スイス
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
コスタリカ
cy
CY -
キプロス
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
チェコ共和国
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
ドイツ
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
デンマーク
(SEPA)
do
DO -
ドミニカ共和国
E
ee
EE -
エストニア
(SEPA)
es
ES -
スペイン
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
フィンランド
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
フェロー諸島
fr
FR -
フランス
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
イギリス
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
ジョージア
gf
GF -
フランス領ギアナ
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
ジブラルタル
gl
GL -
グリーンランド
gp
GP -
グアドループ
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
ギリシャ
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
ガテマラ
H
hr
HR -
クロアチア
hu
HU -
ハンガリー
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
アイルランド
(SEPA)
il
IL -
イスラエル
is
IS -
アイスランド
(SEPA)
it
IT -
イタリア
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
ヨルダン
K
kw
KW -
クウェート
kz
KZ -
カザフスタン
L
lb
LB -
レバノン
lc
LC -
セントルシア
li
LI -
リヒテンシュタイン
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
リトアニア
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
ルクセンブルク
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
ラトビア
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
モナコ
(SEPA)
md
MD -
モルドバ
me
ME -
モンテネグロ
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
サン・マルタン
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
マケドニア
mq
MQ -
マルティニーク
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
モーリタニア
mt
MT -
マルタ
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
モーリシャス
N
nc
NC -
ニューカレドニア
nl
NL -
オランダ
(SEPA)
no
NO -
ノルウェー
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
フランス領ポリネシア
pk
PK -
パキスタン
pl
PL -
ポーランド
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
サンピエール島およびミクロン島
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
パレスチナ自治区
pt
PT -
ポルトガル
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
カタール
R
re
RE -
レユニオン
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
ルーマニア
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
セルビア
S
sa
SA -
サウジアラビア
se
SE -
スウェーデン
(SEPA)
si
SI -
スロベニア
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
サンマリノ
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
スロバキア
(SEPA)
st
ST -
サントメ・プリンシペ
T
tf
TF -
フランス領南方・南極地域
tn
TN -
チュニジア
tr
TR -
トルコ
V
vg
VG -
イギリス領ヴァージン諸島
W
wf
WF -
ウォリス・フトゥナ諸島
Y
yt
YT -
マヨット
(SEPA)

