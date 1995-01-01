IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorre
ae
AE -
Émirats arabes unis
al
AL -
Albanie
at
AT -
Autriche
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaïdjan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnie-Herzégovine
be
BE -
Belgique
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgarie
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brésil
bh
BH -
Bahreïn
C
ch
CH -
Suisse
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Chypre
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
République tchèque
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Allemagne
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danemark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
République dominicaine
E
ee
EE -
Estonie
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Espagne
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finlande
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Îles Féroé
fr
FR -
France
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Royaume-Uni
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Géorgie
gf
GF -
Guinée française
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Groenland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grèce
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Croatie
hu
HU -
Hongrie
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irlande
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israël
is
IS -
Islande
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italie
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordanie
K
kw
KW -
Koweït
kz
KZ -
Kazakhstan
L
lb
LB -
Liban
lc
LC -
Sainte Lucie
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lituanie
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxembourg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lettonie
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavie
me
ME -
Monténégro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Macédoine
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritanie
mt
MT -
Malte
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Maurice
N
nc
NC -
Nouvelle-Calédonie
nl
NL -
Pays-Bas
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvège
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Polynésie française
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Pologne
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestine
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Roumanie
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbie
S
sa
SA -
Arabie saoudite
se
SE -
Suède
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovénie
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
Saint-Marin
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovaquie
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Sao Tomé-et-Principe
T
tf
TF -
Terres australes et antarctiques françaises
tn
TN -
Tunisie
tr
TR -
Turquie
V
vg
VG -
Îles Vierges britanniques
W
wf
WF -
Wallis-et-Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

