IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
al
AL -
Albanien
at
AT -
Österreich
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Aserbaidschan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnien und Herzegowina
be
BE -
Belgien
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgarien
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasilien
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Schweiz
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Zypern
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tschechische Republik
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Deutschland
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dänemark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikanische Republik
E
ee
EE -
Estland
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spanien
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finnland
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Färöer
fr
FR -
Frankreich
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Vereinigtes Königreich
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgien
gf
GF -
Französisch-Guayana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grönland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Griechenland
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatien
hu
HU -
Ungarn
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irland
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italien
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordanien
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kasachstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litauen
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lettland
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldau
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Mazedonien
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauretanien
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Neukaledonien
nl
NL -
Niederlande
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norwegen
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Französisch-Polynesien
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polen
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre und Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palästinensische Autonomiegebiete
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumänien
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbien
S
sa
SA -
Saudi-Arabien
se
SE -
Schweden
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slowenien
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slowakei
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé und Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Französische Süd- und Antarktisgebiete
tn
TN -
Tunesien
tr
TR -
Türkei
V
vg
VG -
Britische Jungferninseln
W
wf
WF -
Wallis und Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

